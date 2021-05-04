Advertisement
Police respond to fatal crash in Milverton
Share:
KITCHENER -- Provincial police responded to a fatal crash in Milverton on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Perth County Line 72 and Road 131 around 10:30 a.m.
Milverton resident Mary Jane Reist said she was passing the intersection where the crash occurred when emergency crews arrived at the scene.
"Within a few seconds, there were flames," she said.
Provincial police said there were two vehicles involved in the crash.
"One was a passenger vehicle and the second was a transport-type vehicle," Const. Jillian Johnson said.
Police said 84-year-old David Gascho was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said the road will likely stay closed until 7 p.m. while they complete their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.