KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the description of a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of King Street east and Deer Ridge Drive just before 10 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

Police say that officers found a 55-year-old man from Mississauga with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred June 10, 2020, at King St. E. and Deer Ridge Dr. in Kitchener. Male, 55, from Mississauga, taken to hospital with serious injuries. Suspect described as tall, white male driving a black Mercedes car. https://t.co/a7PaTd0bSA pic.twitter.com/2OBlbT8gUS — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 11, 2020

Following the incident, police say a black Mercedes car was seen leaving the area right after the shooting, possibly headed eastbound on King Street East towards Highway 401.

The suspect is described as a tall, white man, according to officials.

Officers are still investigating whether or not the shooting was targeted, and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.