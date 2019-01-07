

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police are trying to identify a person in connection to a vehicle theft at gunpoint.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Chandler Drive in Kitchener on Jan. 7 at around 8:35 a.m.

Police say that a male victim, 29, reported that his vehicle was stolen.

The suspect allegedly brandished a gun.

The vehicle is described as a beige BMW sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them.