Police release photo of man connected to vehicle car theft
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify the person in this photo in connection to a Jan. 7 car theft.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 3:21PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 2:58PM EST
Waterloo Regional police are trying to identify a person in connection to a vehicle theft at gunpoint.
The alleged incident happened in the area of Chandler Drive in Kitchener on Jan. 7 at around 8:35 a.m.
Police say that a male victim, 29, reported that his vehicle was stolen.
The suspect allegedly brandished a gun.
The vehicle is described as a beige BMW sedan.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them.