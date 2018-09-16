

CTV Kitchener





Police have put out a notice for a woman who went missing from Oxford.

Melissa Boutilier, 40, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. walking on foot in the town of Embro.

She was wearing a black tee shirt and grey jogging shorts.

Her reddish brown hair was tied up.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford County OPP or Crime Stoppers.