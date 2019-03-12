

CTV Kitchener





Two people are facing a number of charges after a police officer was assaulted.

On Monday, police responded to a grocery store on Paisley Road in Guelph for reports that two shoplifters were being arrested. When officers arrived, a man and a woman, both from Guelph, were already in custody.

While investigating, they found that the woman had a warrant for her arrest. She was also allegedly found with merchandise from the store.

As police brought her out of the store, she allegedly dug her nails into one of the officer’s arms, leaving him with three small cuts.

The man, 24, was charged with theft under $5,000 and breaching probation.

The 21-year-old woman faces the same charges, as well as assaulting a police officer.

Both were held for a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.