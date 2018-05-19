

CTV Kitchener





The SIU has cleared a Waterloo Regional Police officer in relation to the death of 26-year-old Kieran Kay in May 2017.

Investigators say the cause of Kay’s death was determined to be acute cocaine toxicity, and there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer.

On May 22, 2017 paramedics were called to a home near Cedar Street and Southgate Road after they received a report of a possible overdose.

The SIU report says EMS required assistance when they responded because Kay was behaving aggressively.

Paramedics were waiting for police to arrive to restrain him, before administering Narcan.

When Waterloo Regional Police officers arrived and were assisting EMS, Kay’s vital signs went absent.

Responders performed First Aid, but Kay was transported to hospital shortly after where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU had assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Waterloo Regional EMS and the Ministry of Health have previously said they are investigating as well.

Kay was a graduate of Conestoga College’s Police Foundations program and a member of the Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame for lacrosse.