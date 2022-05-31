Police make new plea for witnesses of crash near Drayton

There's a renewed call for witnesses as the investigation into a serious crash in Mapleton Township last week continues.

On Tuesday, Wellington County OPP released new images of the two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened on Friday, May 27 around 6:45 p.m. on 8th Line between Sideroad 18 and Sideroad 19.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries. Three others were taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.