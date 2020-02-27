KITCHENER -- Three men are facing charges in connection to several targeted, armed robberies in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Regional Police say that a New Hamburg man, 26, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a firearm.

Two men from Waterloo, aged 25 and 22, were also arrested.

The 25 year old is facing the same charges as the New Hamburg man.

The 22 year old has been charged with several offences, including robbery with a firearm, robbery, pointing and possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say that they seized a firearm and clothing from the robberies during a pair of search warrants executed in Waterloo.

None of the three were publicly named. The allegations against them have not been proven in court.