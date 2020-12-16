Advertisement
Police looking to identify two people in video of September garbage fire
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 4:04PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:43PM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they want to identify two people in connection to a garbage fire in September.
The incident happened on Brentcliffe Drive at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 28. Officials say a pile of garbage was set on fire.
They say the incident is part of a larger investigation into a series of suspicious fires in Waterloo over the past four months.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
