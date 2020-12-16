KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they want to identify two people in connection to a garbage fire in September.

The incident happened on Brentcliffe Drive at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 28. Officials say a pile of garbage was set on fire.

They say the incident is part of a larger investigation into a series of suspicious fires in Waterloo over the past four months.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.