

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Wellington County OPP are hoping to identify a person in a photo captured by a trail camera following the reported theft of three other trail cameras.

Police were told that the three cameras were taken from a trail on a private property near Kenilworth between Oct. 6-14.

A fourth trail camera captured the photo of a person police are now looking to identify. They say they were on the property during the time that the cameras were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP.