Police looking for second person involved in Brant robbery

One woman is facing charges following a home robbery in Brant.

Ontario Provincial Police are also looking for a second suspect that they believed was involved.

At around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Colborne Street West.

According to police, two people entered the home and a fight broke out with the resident. Both suspects then allegedly stole property and fled the home in a black vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A little later on, officers found one of the suspects at an address on Aberdeen Avenue in Brantford and was taken into custody without incident.

Elizabeth Molly Bartlett, a 45-year-old from Brantford, is charged with robbery with theft.

Bartlett has a court date in September.

Investigators have identified the second suspect involved and are currently searching for them.They said there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including video surveillance, is asked to contact the Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.