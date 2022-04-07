Police looking for person who shot at Kitchener home and car in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating two separate incidents where an airsoft or BB gun was used to damage windows.

The first incident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard.

Police say several holes were found in a second-storey window.

They later determined that the holes were caused by pellets from an airsoft gun.

The second incident happened Thursday in Waterloo.

Police said a vehicle was travelling north on Albert Street around 5:20 a.m. when the driver's side window shattered.

Through their investigation it was determined that the window was struck by a "circular projectile," that they believe came from a pellet gun.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Similar incidents have been reported in Brantford. On Monday, police said five homes in that community were shot at with an airsoft/BB gun between April 1 and April 3.