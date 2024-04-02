Police looking for driver involved in several gas drive-off thefts

Guelph police is investigating a man allegedly involved in several gas drive-off thefts in Guelph and the surrounding area.

Just before 6 p.m. on March 23, staff from a Woodlawn Road West gas station reported a man filling his van and several gas cans before driving off without paying. Police say the total theft was more than $300. An investigation revealed the same vehicle was involved in a similar theft on Feb. 13 from a west-end gas station where $260 in fuel was stolen.

Police say the vehicle is a white GMC Safari cargo van. It had different licence plates in both incidents, but both plates had been reported as missing from the same Toronto business.

The man is described as white, in his 40s with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket and jeans or dark pants.

Police in several neighbouring jurisdictions are also investigating gas thefts believed to involve the same man and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).