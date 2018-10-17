

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is launching a campaign to educate drivers on cannabis impairment.

#HIGHstakes will run for three days, beginning on Oct. 17, the day cannabis became legal in Canada.

“Cannabis is now legal, but driving impaired is not,” said Bryan Larkin, Chief of Police in a statement. “Impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death and injury in Canada and we are committed to keeping our roads free from any type of impairment.”

The service has 304 officers trained in field sobriety tests, and another 14 drug recognition experts specifically trained recognizing drug impairment in drivers.

More trained officers are expected by the end of 2018, police say.

RIDE programs will be ongoing throughout Waterloo Region as part of the campaign.

It also features animations depicting people missing important life events, driving home the message that driving impaired is not worth the stakes.

The consequences of driving high are similar to driving under the influence of alcohol.

“If you are impaired by any drug, including cannabis, you could face serious consequences, including an immediate licence suspension, financial penalties, possible vehicle impoundment, possible criminal record and possible jail time,” the WRPS website said.

These penalties are stricter for novice and commercial drivers.