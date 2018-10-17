

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced its cannabis policy at its monthly board meeting on Wednesday.

The announcement came the day that cannabis became legal nationwide.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin outlined the policy, saying there will be zero tolerance for officers when they report for work.

According to Larkin, the onus will be on officers to ensure they are fit for duty, in line with the police policy on alcohol.

The policy will affect roughly 800 sworn officers with the WRPS.

Supports are also in place to accommodate abuse.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced last week that officers with the TPS would not be allowed to consume within 28 days of a shift.

The Ontario Provincial Police did not place such limits on its officers, saying only that they needed to be fit for duty.

“Reporting to work fit for duty requires a member be without limitations resulting from, but not limited to, all drugs: including cannabis, over-the-counter and prescription and/or alcohol,” the OPP policy reads in part.

In Edmonton and Calgary, police officers are not allowed to consumer marijuana at all.