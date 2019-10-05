

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





DELHI – Police are investigating two serious crashes that happened on Highway 3 Saturday morning.

A transport truck struck and killed one person in Delhi.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the highway and Mill Street.

"It's been determined that a transport truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it was attempting to turn southbound onto Mill Street when the truck and pedestrian collided. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by the attending coroner," says OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted on Twitter.

The highway was closed between Western Avenue and Church Street as police investigated. But it has since reopened.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

A second crash sent two adults and a young child to hospital in a separate collision on Highway 3 near Simcoe.

It happened between Turkey Point Road and Charlotteville Road 11.

Police say an unsecured load caused the collision.

The road is closed for an investigation.