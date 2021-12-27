Police investigating theft from used car lot in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a theft at a used car lot in Kitchener.

In a media release they said officers responded to a break and enter at the Victoria Street North dealership around 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police determined three vehicles had been stolen from the lot, as were numerous keys from other vehicles.

It's believed the break-in happened the night of Dec. 24 or the early morning hours of Dec. 25.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.