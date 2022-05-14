Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating the suspicious death of an eight-year-old and continue to look for a man in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Townline and River Roads around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Police say they found a dead eight-year-old boy once they arrived.

"Whenever a child's life is lost, it hits close to home," said Catherine Vanderlaan, who as lived in the area for nearly 40 years. "We're all very upset. It's not a dangerous neighbourhood and I don't think it's anymore dangerous now. It's just a very tragic event that's happened.

"My prayers go out to the family. They must be hurting terribly right now."

Officials tweeted just after noon that they were conducting a search in the area and were asking residents to stay inside, as the man they were looking for was potentially armed and dangerous.

Police also warned drivers to expect road closures and asked them to avoid the area.

Around 3 p.m., police released a description of the man they were looking for.

He's described as white, around 40-years-old, and 5'11 with blue eyes, a thin build, short blonde hair, and facial scruff, wearing brown khaki pants and possibly a dark army-style bucket hat.

Police say there are concerns for his safety.

There will continue to be a police presence in the area to investigate the circumstances that led to the death. A post mortem will also take place.

"I've met a few neighbours around here, everyone seems nice," said Cameron Hughes, who recent moved to the area. "Just to know that it was a kid that it happened to, it's devastating.

"I hope the family can get past this. It's going to be extremely difficult losing a child. I'm so sorry that this happened. It's very unfortunate."

The man and child were known to each other and the incident is believed to be isolated, according to officials.

Regional police are also using a drone in the area of Townline to help with the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Tyler Kelaher