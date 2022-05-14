Police investigating suspicious death of eight-year-old, searching for man Cambridge

Waterloo regional police on Townline Road in Cambridge. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (May 14, 2022) Waterloo regional police on Townline Road in Cambridge. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (May 14, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims

Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.

Buffalo gunman had threatened high school shooting, official says

The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the then-17-year-old was brought in for a mental health evaluation afterward.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver