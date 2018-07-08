

CTV Kitchener





Regional police responded to a residence at 150 Elm Ridge Drive at 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

A 45-year-old-man was found deceased inside.

Police are considering the death suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. His next of kin are being notified.

The Major Crime Unit, General Detectives and Forensic Identification officers are investigating, and a canvas was conducted Sunday in the area.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the following days, and are encouraging the public to be vigilant.