KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Cambridge.

In a tweet shortly before 11 p.m., officials said a male was dead. The incident happened in the area of Linden Drive.

There will be an increased police presence in the area. More information to be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/X73Jtugn3q — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 17, 2020

Police say there will be an increased presence at the scene while officers investigate.

