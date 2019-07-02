

CTV Kitchener





A shooting incident is currently under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a group of people were gathered outside a residence on Paulander Drive near Victoria Street South in Kitchener.

Two men reportedly approached the group and shots were fired.

A 21-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital but later released.

The suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV on Paulander Drive towards Lawrence Avenue.

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident.

A police presence was in the area throughout the morning as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2375 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.