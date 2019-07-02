Featured
Police investigating shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a shooting incident at a residence on Paulander Drive in Kitchener (July 2, 2019).
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:17AM EDT
A shooting incident is currently under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say a group of people were gathered outside a residence on Paulander Drive near Victoria Street South in Kitchener.
Two men reportedly approached the group and shots were fired.
A 21-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital but later released.
The suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured SUV on Paulander Drive towards Lawrence Avenue.
Investigators believe this is a targeted incident.
A police presence was in the area throughout the morning as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2375 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.