Police investigating sexual assault on Kitchener pathway
Police say they want to identify this man in relation to a sexual assault in Kitchener (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault on a pathway in Kitchener on Friday morning.
The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. on the Delta Street pathway between Charles Street East and Sydney Street South. Police say the female victim reported she was approached by a male and sexually assaulted before he fled the area. He was last seen running down Delta Street and turned towards King Street East.
Police tweeted out a video of a male and said they were looking to speak to him in relation to the incident. He's described as between 5'7" and 5'8" tall with a slim/medium build and may have had facial hair.
He was wearing multicoloured gloves, a dark hoodie, black pants and a blue surgical mask.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.