A serious three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton has left one person dead.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle suffered serious damage to both its front and rear ends.

The deceased was a Toronto woman, 76, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The driver, a 79-year-old man, was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Lanes on Highway 401 between Highway 25 and Guelph Line were closed for several hours.

Two other vehicles, both pickup trucks, sustained minor damage in the crash. The drivers of those vehicle did not sustain any significant injuries to report, but remained on scene to speak to provincial police.

“We did have Ornge ambulance on the scene and ready to transport, unfortunately those services were not required because of the injuries,” says Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP.

The air ambulance landed in the westbound lanes, temporarily blocking traffic in that direction.

Both eastbound lanes and the shoulder were closed, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

A lot of eastbound drivers were trapped, but police said around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that all lanes had been reopened.