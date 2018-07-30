

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a Cambridge pharmacy was robbed Friday evening.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Water Street North around 5 p.m.

They say a man entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics.

He left with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The man is described as being between 20 to 25 years of age, five-foot-nine, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and a moustache.

They say he was wearing a dark blue hooded sweater, dark coloured shorts, and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.