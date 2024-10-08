Police investigating overnight residential break-in in Baden
Waterloo Regional Police is investigating a residential break-and-enter in the Township of Wilmot.
Police say during the overnight hours on Monday, an unknown number of suspects entered a home on Michael Myers Road in Baden. Once inside, the suspect(s) allegedly stole property.
Police say the residents were asleep at the time of the break-in.
“Area residents are asked to check their surveillance camera footage between 11:30 p.m. on October 6, 2024, and 4 a.m. on October 7, 2024, for any suspicious persons or activity,” police said in a media release.
Video footage can be submitted to police via the evidence submission portal link.
Police are reminding residents of the following tips to help prevent break-ins:
- Keep doors and windows locked, even when home
- Keep valuables out of common areas and out of plain sight
- Secure residences with home video surveillance cameras in the front and back of the residence
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
'This is just horrific': Meteorologist becomes emotional while providing Hurricane Milton update
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.