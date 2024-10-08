KITCHENER
    • Police investigating overnight residential break-in in Baden

    Waterloo Regional Police is investigating a residential break-and-enter in the Township of Wilmot.

    Police say during the overnight hours on Monday, an unknown number of suspects entered a home on Michael Myers Road in Baden. Once inside, the suspect(s) allegedly stole property.

    Police say the residents were asleep at the time of the break-in.

    “Area residents are asked to check their surveillance camera footage between 11:30 p.m. on October 6, 2024, and 4 a.m. on October 7, 2024, for any suspicious persons or activity,” police said in a media release.

    Video footage can be submitted to police via the evidence submission portal link.

    Police are reminding residents of the following tips to help prevent break-ins:

    • Keep doors and windows locked, even when home
    • Keep valuables out of common areas and out of plain sight
    • Secure residences with home video surveillance cameras in the front and back of the residence

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255.

