Police investigating hate-motivated graffiti in Cambridge: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say they’re investigating hate-motivated graffiti found in Cambridge.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Spruce Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday, where they found hate-motivated symbols written and drawn on a nearby building.

Officials said they don’t know when the graffiti was drawn and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.