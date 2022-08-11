Police investigating hate-motivated graffiti in Cambridge: WRPS
Waterloo regional police say they’re investigating hate-motivated graffiti found in Cambridge.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Spruce Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday, where they found hate-motivated symbols written and drawn on a nearby building.
Officials said they don’t know when the graffiti was drawn and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
