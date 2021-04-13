Advertisement
Police investigating explosion, fire at Waterloo business
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 7:27PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.
KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating a break-and-enter and fire at a Waterloo business last month.
Officers were called to a business on Phillip Street near Columbia Street West around 6 a.m. on March 18. According to police, there were reports of a large fire in the area.
Surveillance footage shared in a tweet by police showed someone running away from an explosion and fire. Officials said the fire was contained to a metal bin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.