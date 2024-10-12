KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating collision in Woolwich Township

    Emergency crews at the scene of a morning crash on Arthur Street South in Woolwich Township on Oct. 12, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Emergency crews at the scene of a morning crash on Arthur Street South in Woolwich Township on Oct. 12, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a collision in Woolwich Township.

    Ornge air ambulance also responded to the scene.

    Debris could be seen on the roadway as well as a vehicle in a ditch around 11:55 a.m. Saturday.

    Details are limited at this time, but police are advising drivers that Arthur Street South between Sawmill Road and Scotch Line Road is closed and to avoid the area.
     
    There is no word on any injuries.
     
    This is a developing story.

