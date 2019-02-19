

CTV Kitchener





OPP are searching for a lone, male suspect in relation to an armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store.

According to reports, a man brandishing a handgun entered the Hagersville store around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. He immediately jumped over the counter, demanded money, removed several items, and fled the store.

The employee at The Circle K was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a large build, and wearing a black hoodie, a dark jacket, and a balaclava that covered his face.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.