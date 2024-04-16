Police investigating after truck was broken into and stolen in Woodstock

Woodstock police are investigating after a vehicle was broken into and stolen on Saturday.

At around 4:50 a.m., police responded to a business in the area of Ingersoll Road and Park Row for an alarm.

Amale suspect, described as wearing a red sweater over a grey hoodie, allegedlyentered a business and stole keys to a pickup truck.

At around 10:45 a.m., CCTV footage showed two suspects walking in front of the business.

One of the suspects was wearing a grey hoodie with a white stripe down the sleeves and black pants. The other was wearing a grey coat, black pants and a black backpack.

The suspect wearing the hoodie was seen starting the pickup truck and driving eastbound on Park Row.

The truck is described as a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with extensive front end and hood damage.