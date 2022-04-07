Police investigating after Kitchener home and car in Waterloo shot at
The Waterloo Regional Police Service have made arrests and are continuing to investigate two separate incidents where an airsoft or BB gun was used to damage windows.
The first incident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard.
Police say several holes were found in a second-storey window.
They later determined that the holes were caused by pellets from an airsoft gun.
The second incident happened Thursday in Waterloo.
Police said a vehicle was travelling north on Albert Street around 5:20 a.m. when the driver's side window shattered.
Through their investigation it was determined that the window was struck by a "circular projectile," that they believe came from a pellet gun.
No injuries were reported in either case.
On the following Monday, police announced that they arrested two 18-year-old men from Waterloo over the weekend in connection to the Albert Street incident.
Both have been charged with mischief under $5,000, mischief endangering life, and posession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Similar incidents have been reported in Brantford. On Monday, police said five homes in that community were shot at with an airsoft/BB gun between April 1 and April 3.
