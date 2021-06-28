NORFOLK COUNTY -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two flagpoles flying Pride flags were cut down by the same person.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, the flagpoles, located at two different addresses, were both intentionally cut down by the same person.

#OPP investigating 2 incidents of mischief @NorfolkCountyCA addresses after flagpoles flying the #pride flag were intentionally cut down by the same person. Do YOU recognize this individual or clothing worn? If so, please call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/JLKkCgE7WL — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 28, 2021

Police are investigating the incidents as mischief and asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.