Police investigating after flagpoles flying Pride flags cut down in Norfolk County
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 6:04PM EDT
NORFOLK COUNTY -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two flagpoles flying Pride flags were cut down by the same person.
According to a tweet from OPP West Region, the flagpoles, located at two different addresses, were both intentionally cut down by the same person.
Police are investigating the incidents as mischief and asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.