ERIN -

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in Erin.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, police included a compilation of security footage showing multiple attempted break-ins at several Hillsburgh residences on Nov. 17.

Wellington OPP say they are looking for two persons of interest.

No further details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.