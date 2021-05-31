KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a vehicle fire in Kitchener over the weekend.

In a news release, officials said they were called to the fire in the area of Charles Street East and Stirling Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on May 30.

Police said they believe the fire was "intentionally set."

The damage is estimated at around $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.