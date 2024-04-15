Police investigate double fatal collision near Drayton
Wellington County OPP is currently investigating a double fatal collision near Drayton.
At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Twelfth Line and Sideroad 16 in Mapleton.
Police say a white coupe, a silver mini van and a red pick-up truck hauling a trailer were involved.
The only person in the white coupe, an 18-year-old man from Mount Forest, and a passenger in the pick-up truck, a 44-year-old woman from Alma, were both pronounce dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old passenger in the pick-up was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Three other occupants in the pick-up were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The three occupants in the mini van did not require immediate medical attention.
The intersection remained closed into the night while investigators were on scene. The office of the Chief Coroner was notified and attended the scene.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
