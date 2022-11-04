Police investigate crash involving school bus in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on Friday morning in Kitchener.

At around 9:30 a.m., one of the vehicles involved appeared to be over the centre median.

According to police, two children were on the bus but were not injured. It’s unclear which school board the students are from.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police are unsure which driver was sent to hospital.

The south lanes on Weber Street West and Wilhelm Street were closed temporarily.

As of 10:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.