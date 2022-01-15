Police investigate armed robbery in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -

Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Cambridge on Saturday.

In a tweet posted at 12:13 p.m., police said they were on the scene in the area of Hespeler Road near Pinebush Road after a man with a gun entered the store and demanded cash.

CTV News learned the business is the Canadian Tire gas station on Eagle Street North.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. More details will be given once available.