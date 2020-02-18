KITCHENER -- Owen Sound Police have now named the West Grey officer who died Tuesday morning just north of Mount Forest.

He's been identified as Const. Cory Trainor, 28, who was the force's Media Relations and Corporate Communications Officer.

Police say he was found dead in a police vehicle which was parked at Grey Road 109 and Southgate Road 6.

Trainor's cause of death has not been released and is being investigated by Owen Sound Police.

Dave Bishop, an inspector with Owen Sound Police, calls it “an officer death under some tragic circumstances.”

Bishop says the incident is not considered suspicious and they are not looking for any suspects.

The West Grey Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“A member of the West Grey Police with five years of service passed away this morning,” it reads. “We extend our deepest condolences to the officer’s loved ones and colleagues. This traffic loss of our colleague and friend is being felt throughout our close-knit community and will inevitably continue to be felt for a long time to come. The loss of one member affects us all.”

A coroner will determine Trainor’s official cause of death.

West Grey Police are also encouraging the public and members of their police family to reach out for support.