Police identify four men wanted for Ont. break-in spree

The Halton Regional Police Service is trying to track down four men wanted for more than 30 residential break-ins in Halton, Peel, York, Caledon and Hamilton.

On Tuesday, they released the names and photos of the suspects.

They’ve been identified as Marcel Blackburn, a 37-year-old from Hagersville, Jordan Saccucci, a 33-year-old from Mississauga, Dumark Lindsay, a 41-year-old from Mississauga, and Paul Nkrumah, 36-years-old of Brampton.

Police said Blackburn is known to visit the GTA, Saccucci has ties to Innisfil, and Lindsay has a connection to the Brampton/Mayfield area.

On Nov. 21, search warrants were executed at a residences in Mississauga, Brampton and Hagersville. Officers seized “numerous” items that they believe were taken during break-ins, however they were not able to arrest any of the suspects.

Police believe the men are aware they’re wanted and “have continued their activity.”

They suspect the men were involved in break and enters at homes in Oakville, Mississauga and York on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

Police are warning homeowners to remain vigilant, especially if they see unfamiliar vehicles like newer model SUVs and pickup trucks parked in their neighbour’s driveway.

They said the suspects may approach the front door during the day, while wearing surgical masks, face coverings, hoods and gloves to conceal their identities.

Police also warn that the men, when confronted, may provide an “unconvincing excuse pertaining to some sort of construction or landscaping service” before leaving.

The suspects were last seen in a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe RST, police said.

They are urging the public not to approach the men if they see them. Instead, they’re asked to call 911, Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.