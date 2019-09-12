

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





The first half of a month-long campaign by Waterloo Regional Police has resulted in 200 charges being handed out.

Police say 65 charges were laid in the first week of ‘Project Safe Semester’ while 135 were handed out in the second.

Out of the total charges, 89 were for highway traffic violations, 84 were related to the liquor licence act, and 14 were for the trespassing.

Police say they continue to maintain a noticeable and visible presence in the university and college areas as a part of ‘Project Safe Semester’.