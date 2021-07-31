KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a sudden death near a popular walking trail in Waterloo.

Officers were called to the area of Wes Graham Way and Bearinger Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in response to a man in medical distress.

When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old Waterloo man deceased.

Police say they're treating the death as suspicious though no cause has been released, adding that they don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.

A large police presence, as well as a forensic identification van, was seen in the area Saturday.

“We saw the police cars blocking off this area, which is highly unusual,” said neighbour Sue Steffler. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Police also taped off a section of the University of Waterloo’s David Johnston Research and Technology Park.

A representative for the university told CTV News that it was unaware of any link between the incident and the school.

People who live nearby say news of the death has been unsettling.

“When you say suspicious, you start to worry,” said Bill Horwich. “Times are changing, so you know, it’s not that unusual to see things like this.”

“It’s concerning obviously,” said Tim Collins. “We don’t like to go places where you could be in jeopardy.”

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

-- With reporting by Carmen Wong