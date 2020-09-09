KITCHENER -- Body-worn and in-car video cameras could be coming to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

During a Police Services Board meeting on Wednesday, police Chief Bryan Larkin said more details will come before the board at its next meeting in October.

The cameras have been talked about extensively over the last few months.

Larkin said an internal working group has been formed to examine a pilot for both camera options, but a number of challenges have to be navigated first.

"One of the larger challenges in this area is to review the coordination and management of the digital evidence. It's very significant," he said during the virtual meeting.

"We live in a very digitally minded world, and as such, it intersects with a myriad of internal technological systems which include our record management system, our computer data dispatch, SCOPE, which is part of our court disclosure, as well as a pending pilot project related to smart phones."

The Police Services Board will get more details on a pilot project and what it could cost at the October meeting.

The Guelph Police Service has already launched a body-worn camera pilot project that began at the start of September. It will last for a year.

A select group of officers in that city are wearing the cameras.