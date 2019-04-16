Featured
Police cleared after alleged knife attacker found with neck, wrists cut
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 12:47PM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit has cleared police after an incident following a knife attack at a gun store.
On March 23, a 19-year-old man entered Select Shooting Supplies in Cambridge. After a short verbal exchange, police say the man attacked the store owner, Dean Carr, with a knife.
Police tried to arrest him in the store, but he broke free and ran away.
When more officers arrived, the man was found in a vacant lot nearby with cuts to his neck and wrists.
“It is evident on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the man’s injuries, that they were intentionally self-inflicted in a moment of acute mental distress,” says Interim Director Joseph Martino in a news release.
Carr said at the time that the incident was a random act of violence.
“He could have targeted anyone, anywhere. He just happened to walk into our store,” he says in part in a written statement.
He says that, though his injuries were severe, he believes his wounds will heal.