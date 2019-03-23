

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man has been arrested following an assault with a knife in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Select Shooting Supplies on King Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday to deal with the incident.

The owner of the store, Dean Carr, says in a statement that he was the victim of the assault.

"While I was badly injured my wounds will heal and I expect to make a full recovery," the statement reads in part.

According to the Special Investigations Unit report, the suspect attempted to flee from officers before being arrested.

Carr says the incident was a "random act of violence."

"He could have targeted anyone, anywhere. He just happened to walk into our store," he says in part in his statement.

Witnesses tell CTV Kitchener they saw three ambulances respond to the scene. Each vehicle took a person away.

King Street was closed from Argyle Street to Waterloo Street for the investigation. It was opened up around 5:30 p.m.