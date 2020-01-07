Police charge man after throwing snowball at cruiser
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 4:52PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:30PM EST
KITCHENER -- A man has been charged after throwing a snowball at a police cruiser on New Year's Eve in downtown Kitchener.
The incident happened on King Street, according to police.
In a video posted on Twitter from an account called Total Frat Move, a young man can be seen scooping up some snow and throwing it at a marked police SUV.
The officer began chasing after the man who chucked the snowball.
Police have charged the man with public intoxication.
