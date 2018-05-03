

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a Lambton woman with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a 29-year-old man.

Police say the man died on Sunday and through their investigation they have since charged the woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban.

The woman has since appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

No other information has been released.