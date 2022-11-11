Police believe fires, disconnected power line in Cambridge connected

A map shows the locations of four overnight fires in Cambridge and where a hydro line was disconnected. Scroll down for a zoomable interactive version. (Google Maps) A map shows the locations of four overnight fires in Cambridge and where a hydro line was disconnected. Scroll down for a zoomable interactive version. (Google Maps)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver