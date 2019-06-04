

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP have arrested a man wanted for an armed gas station robbery.

It happened around 4 a.m. on July 20 at a business on Highway 9, between Harriston and Clifford.

Police say a man on a motorcycle entered the gas station and threatened the clerk while holding a shotgun.

Justin James Patrick Horrigan has now been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 25-year-old from Fordwich is also facing charges of breaching probation and failing to comply with a recognizance.