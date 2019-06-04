Featured
Police arrest suspect for gunpoint robbery at gas station
OPP released this security image of a gas station robbery on July 20, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:53PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:55PM EDT
Wellington County OPP have arrested a man wanted for an armed gas station robbery.
It happened around 4 a.m. on July 20 at a business on Highway 9, between Harriston and Clifford.
Police say a man on a motorcycle entered the gas station and threatened the clerk while holding a shotgun.
Justin James Patrick Horrigan has now been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The 25-year-old from Fordwich is also facing charges of breaching probation and failing to comply with a recognizance.