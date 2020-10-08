KITCHENER -- Five adults and a youth have been arrested after police conducted three search warrants in Kitchener and Cambridge on Wednesday.

According to a news release, police carried out the warrants on Morgan Avenue and Williamsburg Road in Kitchener, and on Dressage Trail in Cambridge.

Officials said they made one arrest in the area of Maple Grove Road and Speedsville Road, where a 19-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and found with a loaded revolver.

Police said they also seized another gun, two bullet-proof vests, ammunition, money, scales and drugs, which they suspect were fentanyl, cocaine and prescription pills.

Three men, ages 18, 22 and 45, and two women, age 18 and 41, are facing a number of drug- and firearm-related charges.

Police did not identify them, but did say that they were all from Kitchener.