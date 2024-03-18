Police allege man damaged his own vehicles for the insurance money
A Guelph man is facing charges after claiming someone else damaged two of his vehicles.
The 36-year-old made the report to police on Feb. 15.
The man told officers an unknown person, or persons, had damaged the vehicles in his driveway.
Police said they investigated the circumstances and “arrived at a different conclusion.”
They believed the man caused the damage himself and then called his insurance company to file a claim.
The 36-year-old was charged with public mischief, fraud over $5,000 and breaching an order of recognizance.
