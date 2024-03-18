KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police allege man damaged his own vehicles for the insurance money

    Close-up photo of vehicle tire. (Source: Aphiwat chuangchoem/Pexels) Close-up photo of vehicle tire. (Source: Aphiwat chuangchoem/Pexels)
    Share

    A Guelph man is facing charges after claiming someone else damaged two of his vehicles.

    The 36-year-old made the report to police on Feb. 15.

    The man told officers an unknown person, or persons, had damaged the vehicles in his driveway.

    Police said they investigated the circumstances and “arrived at a different conclusion.”

    They believed the man caused the damage himself and then called his insurance company to file a claim.

    The 36-year-old was charged with public mischief, fraud over $5,000 and breaching an order of recognizance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News